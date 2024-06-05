Minnesota softball state tournament celebrates 30 years in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. — The first round of the softball state tournament started on Wednesday in North Mankato.

The hometown team is hoping to take home a back-to-back state championship. Mankato East took on the North branch in the Class AAA quarterfinals.

Senior Hailey Petzel, a Gustavus Adolphus College commit, was up to bat early and got the first runs on the board with a two-run home run. East took off from there defeating North Branch 16-2.

"[Hailey] has been playing softball since a little pepper. tee ball...it's been great following her up, now fitting to end her career at the state tournament here in town," said Kyle Petzel, a proud dad.

He feels lucky the biggest stage for softball is right in his backyard.

"Having it here, you know, they sleep in their own bed, but to see all the other teams, the club teams, their friends come to town, it's fun you know, it means a lot," said Petzel.

The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) softball state tournament has been held at Caswell Park in North Mankato for 30 years now, and it's become one of the city's most prized weekends.

"It is a huge boost to our economy over the three days that the tournament is held," said Scott Carlson, the Mayor of North Mankato.

The location isn't the only thing that makes this tournament unique. The energy of the spectators is next level, proven by the dads of the Randolph softball team, who show their spirit proudly each year with Hawaiian shirts and decorated straw hats in the school colors. It is a tradition that started in 2018, the first year the team went to state, and they've been in the tournament every year since.

"This is the only time we wear them, when we get to the state tournament," said Derek Otte, a Randolph dad.

The fans love the small-town atmosphere of this tournament.

"Everybody shows up, you support your team and you have a lot of fun," said Otte.