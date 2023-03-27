Minnesota sisters Lindsey Uselding, Kirsten Meehan launch new HGTV renovations show

MINNEAPOLIS -- A pair of Twin Cities sisters have been responding to flood, fire and storm damage emergencies together for a decade. Now, HGTV is following along as they help homeowners in their time of need with recovery.

Lindsey Uselding and Kirsten Meehan are the type of personable and funny experts HGTV looks for in its unscripted series. The sister act tackles emergency restoration and recovery projects for homeowners dealing with disasters on their new primetime show, "Renovation 911."

Growing up in Edina, the two have always been best friends.

"We shared a room. Even if we like had another room, we wanted to share. We went to college at the same place, we came back, had to live near each other," Meehan said. "We've always just been very close."

After college at University of Wisconsin-Madison, they went on different career paths. Meehan went into the family restoration business, Ungerman, while Uselding spent 12 years in corporate America at Target. Then came an offer.

"My dad had an opening and he said, 'Would you ever come to this side into small business?'" Meehan said.

She made the leap and a few years later bought his portion of the company which she now co-owns with her sister and Ron Ungerman. Ungerman's home was damaged by ice dams, and will be featured in one of the show's episodes.

The road to HGTV started when a friend from high school happened to know a show producer and made a pitch. Eventually, they were asked for a demo reel. Two years later, a pilot. It tested so well it was immediately ordered to series.

The first season features eight episodes which each highlight two projects, including the work at the home of their business partner and his wife. The roof of their Minnetonka home suffered from ice dams, resulting in water damage in the kitchen, bathroom and the den.

While Uselding and Meehan are the restoration and design stars, they proudly share the screen with their home.

"Minnesota is an actual character in the show," Uselding said.

"Renovation 911" premieres Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on HGTV. Episodes can also be streamed on Discovery Plus.

Uselding and Meehan also have started a company called Practical Home that offers savvy solutions for home maintenance and design.