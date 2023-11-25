Minnesota should avoid record low snow for November

NEXT Drive Alert: Snow is going to be a factor on roads tomorrow

NEXT Drive Alert: Snow is going to be a factor on roads tomorrow

NEXT Drive Alert: Snow is going to be a factor on roads tomorrow

MINNEAPOLIS — For the first 25 days of this month, the only way you'd see snow in Minnesota, is if it was man-made, like it is at Theo Wirth Park.

But come late Saturday, that all changed in the Twin Cities, in places like St. Louis Park, where a dusting of snow turned West End into a winter wonderland.

"Winter is here," said Maria Luther from Golden Valley.

Saturday marked a return to form for the state, in the form of snowflakes, after almost an entire November without snowfall.

"We average 6.8" of snow in the Twin Cities in the month of November, up to today, zero," said WCCO Meterologist Lisa Meadows.

Meadows said this November is a rarity.

"The record least amount of snow is a trace, back in 2009, along with three other years," said Meadows. "Last year, we got 13" of snow in the month of November."

"I'm ready put the tree up, have some snow, yes absolutely," said Luther.

While the snow is a welcome sight, not everyone minded its absence.

"I had time to get the garden all wrapped up, it's almost ready for winter, everything's great," said Chris Oveson from Monticello.

The lack of snow also made traveling less of a white-knuckled venture on the roads.

"It's been great actually, especially with traveling with the holidays," said Luther. "For people to be able to get here safely and not have to worry."