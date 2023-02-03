Minnesota Senate passes "100 Percent by 2040" energy bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Senate overnight passed a bill setting new climate goals for Minnesota. It will require all utilities to offer 100% clean energy by 2040.

Supporters say it's important to help curb climate change. Opponents argue it's too costly and unreliable.

The bill is a top priority for Democrats who control the capitol. It's now headed to Gov. Tim Walz's desk.

WCCO's Caroline Cummings reports that two Republicans in the Senate joined Democrats in voting for the bill's passage.

"The 100 Percent by 2040 legislation puts Minnesota at the forefront of sustainable energy," Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato), who was the bill's chief author, said. "Carbon emissions are the number one threat to the health of our planet. This bill demonstrates that Minnesota takes climate change seriously, and that we must act now to create an energy production system that is reliable, affordable, and responsible."

Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) countered that the bill would lead to "higher costs and less reliable energy."

"Senate Republicans tried to amend the bill with our A+ Energy Plan to keep our affordable, reliable energy available without increasing costs," Johnson said. "Again, we see a party-line vote on an extreme bill that was rushed through the process."

New: the Minnesota House passed a bill restoring voting rights for people with felony convictions upon release from prison. Current law only allows them to cast a ballot when sentence is complete, including probation and parole.



One Republican joined DFLers in passing. #mnleg — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) February 3, 2023

Missed one! Correction: 2 GOP members joined DFLers supporting the bill. — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) February 3, 2023