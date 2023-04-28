Minnesota Senate expected to vote on recreational cannabis bill Friday

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Legalizing cannabis is now at the top of the docket for the Minnesota Senate.

The bill is likely to pass with a vote expected some time Friday. It's very similar to the one the House passed earlier this week, but with some slight differences.

The Senate's version includes a 10% tax on cannabis products -- 2% higher than what was passed in the House.

This bill also allows people to have up to 5 pounds of cannabis in their home, whereas the House limits it to 1.5 pounds.

Local governments would also be allowed to limit the number of cannabis businesses under the Senate's plan. The House plan doesn't have a cap.

Expungements would also go into effect in 2025 under the Senate's bill, which is much later than the House's version that is effective this August.

Once the Senate passes its version then members from both the House and Senate will have to get together to work out their differences before a final version heads to the governor's desk. Gov. Tim Walz says he intends to sign the bill once it gets there.

If signed into law, Minnesota would become the 23rd state to legalize weed.

