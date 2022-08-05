Minnesota revenue dept. reminds parents to claim back-to-school supplies

MINNEAPOLIS -- Add saving your receipts to your family's back-to-school shopping list. The Minnesota Department of Revenue wants to remind parents about benefits they can claim when filing their taxes next year.

Buying school supplies like pens, notebooks, or even computer hardware, could save you money on your tax bill or qualify you for a larger refund.

The state says thousands of families saved an average of $261 with the K-12 education credit last year.

The revenue department recommends saving your school-supply receipts in a folder or envelope.

You can also pick-up a special envelope at the education building during the State Fair.