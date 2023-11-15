Minnesota resident Paul Orta Jr. arrested on multiple charges for Jan. 6 Capitol breach

MINNEAPOLIS -- Paul Orta Jr., 34, of Blue Earth, Minnesota, was arrested on Tuesday on multiple charges for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol building.

According to a criminal complaint, Orta has been charged with the felonious offense of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and entering or remaining in a restricted building/grounds and acting in a way that's disorderly and disruptive in a restricted building or grounds, which carries a misdemeanor charge.

FBI exhibit photos from Paul Orta criminal complaint. U.S. Department of Justice

Orta was identified after officials reviewed open-source videos and body-cam footage worn on Jan. 6. Orta can be seen on footage wearing a dark-colored balaclava and brown/green gloves. Video also showed Orta inside the security fencing and barricades around the restricted perimeter of the Capitol grounds, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint goes on to state that Orta can be later seen on video joining a crowd of rioters as they moved up the Pennsylvania Walkway toward the Capitol, removing his balaclava over his nose and exclaiming, "We're taking that s— today!"

FBI exhibit photos of Paul Orta from Jan. 6. U.S. Department of Justice

At this point, the criminal complaint reports that Orta's involvement breaching the state Capitol continued when video showed him and others in the crowd approaching a line of officers using temporary metal bike racks as a barrier to control the crowd and pulled the bike racks away from law enforcement.

Orta removed at least two sections of the bike rack and threw them over a concrete wall, said the criminal complaint. According to court documents, Orta's actions deprived the officers of barricades that were being used to control the crowd and made it easier for the crowd to unlawfully advance toward the Capitol.

FBI exhibit photos of Paul Orta from Jan. 6. U.S. Department of Justice

Within minutes, the crowd broke through the line of law enforcement officers, and Orta continued to move forward with the crowd as they entered the West Plaza of the Capitol. Around approximately 1 p.m., Orta made his way to the front of the crowd, said the criminal complaint.

At approximately 1:22 p.m., law enforcement pushed the crowd back away from the Capitol and reclaimed some of the area of the West Plaza. According to the criminal complaint, at this time, Orta is seen throwing an unknown, dark-colored object towards the police line on the west side of the Capitol.

Video then shows that at approximately 2:07 p.m. and 2:08 p.m., Orta was still present on the West Plaza of the Capitol. Orta was then seen using his lowered left shoulder to push the line of officers at the barricade with other rioters, according to the criminal complaint.

FBI exhibit photos of Paul Orta on Jan. 6 U.S. Department of Justice

The crowd on the West Plaza eventually broke through the police line and some rioters made their way to the Lower West Terrace and the Upper West Terrace while other rioters broke into the Capitol building.

After breaching the police line, Orta climbed on top of a concrete wall and raised his fist in the air, said the criminal complaint.

The case is being investigated by the FBI's Minneapolis and Washington Field Offices. U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department played a vital role in identifying Orta.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,200 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 400 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or click here.