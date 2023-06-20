Minnesota Republicans respond to Hunter Biden's plea deal to federal charges: "A slap on the wrist"

GOP vows to keep investigating Hunter Biden Republicans vow to continue investigating Hunter Biden 06:18

MINNEAPOLIS -- Several Minnesota Republicans are sounding off after Hunter Biden, President Biden's son, reached a tentative deal to plead guilty to several federal charges.

Hunter Biden agreed to enter guilty pleas to two misdemeanor tax charges as well as admitting to felony gun possession, according to a Justice Department filing.

Chris Clark, an attorney for Hunter Biden, said during a Tuesday afternoon appearance on MSNBC that his "expectation, at least with regard to after that proceeding, is that he'll be released without conditions."

Rep. Peter Stauber was among the first Minnesota Republicans to issue statements following the news of Biden's guilty plea.

"The slap on the wrist given by Joe Biden's DOJ to his son, Hunter Biden, shows there's a two-tiered system of justice," Stauber said. "The American people are tired of watching those who are either politically connected or politically aligned with those in charge get special treatment. I'm glad to hear House Oversight will continue to investigate allegations of corruption by Hunter Biden."

Congressman Tom Emmer, who is now the U.S. House Majority Whip, retweeted a statement from Kentucky Rep. James Comer that similarly called the tentative agreement a "slap on the wrist."

The Republican Party of Minnesota also called it a "sweetheart deal for the Biden Crime Family."