"People are scared": Minnesota Rep. Leigh Finke speaks out amid rollback of transgender protections

MINNEAPOLIS — President Trump is marching forward with his plan to remake the federal government at what seems like a record pace. Following through with his campaign promise, Trump is rewriting regulations for transgender men and women.

It's an issue he campaigned on and drew cheers for at his rallies. It was featured in commercials and is widely seen as one of the reasons he won the election.

Minnesota DFL state Rep. Leigh Finke has appeared on CNN, becoming one of the nation's most visible and outspoken transgender leaders.

"Trans people knew that if Donald Trump was elected he was going to do the things that he said he was going to do to our community and we are seeing that attempt unfold. It's devastating," said Finke.

The president's transgender orders include ordering all federal policy and all federal departments to recognize just two sexes: male and female, another order that bans transgender troops from serving in the military and one that restricts transgender-affirming care for children under the age of 19.

"There is a lot of uncertainty. There's a lot of fear. I get emails every day about it like, 'What's happening? What does this mean for my gender-affirming care? What does this mean for my child?' People are scared," said Finke.

Finke says transgender people in Minnesota still have protections because of a 2023 state law that made Minnesota a transgender refuge.