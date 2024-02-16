Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips announces he's laying off presidential campaign staff
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips had to layoff a number of staff members amid his 2024 presidential run.
Dean Phillips took to his X account Friday evening to post a video announcing his reason for the layoffs. "I found it almost impossible to raise enough to do this campaign the way I want," said Phillips. "Today, sadly, I had to announce layoffs to a lot of my staff members."
Phillips began his presidential campaign on Oct. 27 touting himself as a younger alternative to President Joe Biden. Phillips says the journey has been "joyful," thus far.
Phillips confirmed that he is still on ballots which means he won't be dropping out of the race. He made a promise to his staff and his supporters. "I'm not giving up, I'm gonna continue. I'm on the ballot In 43 states, our country is desperate for change," said Phillips. "If you still believe that we can do better please consider supporting in my campaign."
