Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips announces he's laying off presidential campaign staff

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips had to layoff a number of staff members amid his 2024 presidential run.

Dean Phillips took to his X account Friday evening to post a video announcing his reason for the layoffs. "I found it almost impossible to raise enough to do this campaign the way I want," said Phillips. "Today, sadly, I had to announce layoffs to a lot of my staff members."

I love running for President, but today I had to make some tough decisions.



But with 75% of Americans saying Trump is too corrupt and Biden is too old, I’m not giving up!



If you’re ready for change, join me at https://t.co/L4Hf3zEZKv! pic.twitter.com/mQleNnh2vs — Dean Phillips (@deanbphillips) February 16, 2024

Phillips began his presidential campaign on Oct. 27 touting himself as a younger alternative to President Joe Biden. Phillips says the journey has been "joyful," thus far.

Phillips confirmed that he is still on ballots which means he won't be dropping out of the race. He made a promise to his staff and his supporters. "I'm not giving up, I'm gonna continue. I'm on the ballot In 43 states, our country is desperate for change," said Phillips. "If you still believe that we can do better please consider supporting in my campaign."