Minnesota referee reflects on 55 years on the job: "It's been quite the journey"

MINNEAPOLIS -- John Bohmback first found a whistle in 1968. In 1973, he joined the Minneapolis Officials Association to referee high school games and he's never looked back.

It started 55 years ago when Gopher track coach Roy Griak told young Bohmback to go see Roy Tutt in intramurals.

"Tutt sat me down and said, 'you ever thought about referring?' This was in 1968. And I said, 'not really, but I need a job and I want a good-paying job,'" Bohmback said.

He worked that night and never quit working because since 1968 he's drawn energy from the field and the court.

"To the coaches, to the referees, most importantly to the kids to me, that is what really has drawn me into this," Bohnback said. "And that has sustained me through these years because I am formed so many terrific friendships."

He believes the goal for all referees is not about being perfect, but about establishing a rhythm and consistency, and with it, a respect.

"...Know how to handle people and how to manage kids and how to de-escalate situations it's very, very important. So, I always believe, like many good officials, that communication on the court," Bohmback said.

He worked the big games in big arenas, such as state tournaments. And it was not always easy to balance the side hustle nights away from home as he and his wife now reflect.

"I was working full-time and [had] three kids," his wife said. "Yeah, we had to do some negotiating over the years."

His family was part of the reason, at age 72, he started to contemplate retirement.

"You just reach a point in time where there's a lot of priorities in your life -- I've grandkids and I own a cabin in the Brainerd Lakes area. You just reach a point in time where you realize that it's probably time to start to get off the court," Bohmback said.

He's had time to reflect on his special referee friend, Bruce Wojak, a local staple, who died suddenly a month ago.

"I calculated that I probably officiated 500 games with Bruce," Bohmback recalled. "And unfortunately, about a month ago, I believe he had a massive heart attack, and, I mean, he dropped dead. We lost him. We were all at the funeral here two weeks ago."

So if he does hang up the whistle for good, he will leave having put 55 years into something he fell in love with and it loved him back.

"It's been quite a journey that's all I can tell you. I'm really, really going to miss it, but I'm not going to leave much on the field, I'll tell you that," Bohmback said.