Minnesota native has home destroyed during Maui wildfires

MINNEAPOLIS -- An estimated 55 people have died in the wildfires in Maui, and crews are still looking for those who are missing.

Many former Minnesotans call Maui home, and volunteers from the Minnesota and Dakotas Red Cross are already on the ground.

"We're really in the first few days of what is going to be an incredibly long process," explained Carrie Carlson-Guest, the regional communication director for the Minnesota and Dakotas Red Cross. "They are doing everything from caring for people in shelters, they're providing spiritual care, and some of them are even doing family reunification, which we know is needed. There are still so many that are missing."

For Elizabeth Corradi, who moved to Maui from Bemidji just nine days ago, it was the most terrifying night of her life.

"I had to evacuate my home, so I can't imagine how those people felt whose homes are burning down to the ground," she said. Corradi moved to the island to each, and said her fellow teachers and students' homes are among those destroyed.

St. Louis Park native Patrick Laughlin said his friends and family in Maui are alright, but the home he was renting was destroyed.

"There's a lot of people that I love in Lahaina and I know that some of them are not going to be okay," he said.

Corradi said the community has persevered, despite the trauma of the last 48 hours.

"Keep Maui in your thoughts and prayers," she said. "Everyone here is so amazing and I think that people need to realize the devastation that's happening."

The Red Cross plans to send more volunteers in the days ahead. If you have a missing loved one in Maui you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS.