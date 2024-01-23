Minnesota players to watch in inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation season

MINNEAPOLIS — Starting Wednesday, a new women's indoor volleyball league will launch in seven cities across the country, marking a milestone for a sport that has struggled for years to gain traction at the professional level in the United States.

While Minneapolis is not one of the main cities, there are still plenty of former Gophers and Minnesota athletes taking part in the Pro Volleyball Federation.

College volleyball is the fastest growing women's sport in the country, and has in recent years broken records for TV viewership and fan attendance.

But for top-level collegiate athletes, they have to make a choice at the end of their amateur career: either play overseas away from family, or quit playing all together. Until recently, there were no professional domestic leagues.

That landscape has changed over the past few years; Athletes Unlimited started back in 2021, working with a unique model in which individual athletes are drafted onto new teams every week, and garner points based on their performance in those games. A single winner — not a team — is crowned at the end of the season.

The Pro Volleyball Federation, however, is the first league that mirrors other professional sporting leagues across the country, with teams representing certain cities throughout the U.S. In this case: Atlanta, Columbus, Grand Rapids, Omaha, Orlando, San Diego, and Las Vegas. The season starts on Wednesday and concludes in May.

Here are the Minnesota players to watch this season:

Tori Dixon

One of the best middle blockers to come out of the Gopher program, Dixon, a Burnsville native, will be playing with the Omaha Supernovas.

Dixon graduated in 2013 and holds the university's record for hitting percentage at .369. Since then, she has played all over the world, from China to Azerbaijan. She spent 10 years with the USA National Team and was an alternate on the USA roster for the 2016 and 2021 Olympics.

Dixon has been open about her intention of finishing her career in the states. After 10 years on the road, she said she jumped on the opportunity to play in the United States, back in the Midwest, and five hours from her hometown. A strong blocker and terminal hitter, look for Dixon to bring leadership to a team that has all the key pieces and talent to be successful this season. The Supernovas are the preseason favorite to capture the title.

Regan Pittman

Pittman will be playing with the Atlanta Vibe.

Pittman was an especially strong blocker and was a three-time All American, making the first team in 2019. During her time with the Gophers she had a terminal armswing and ranked first in the Big Ten in blocks per set.

She opted out of playing professionally after graduation, and spent her time building a program that supports volleyball camps around Minnesota. It'll be interesting to see how Pittman adjusts back into the game after taking some time off.

Hannah Tapp

Tapp was an integral part of the 2015 and 2016 Gopher teams that made a run at the Final Four. Now, the middle blocker is playing with the San Diego Mojo.

She graduated in 2016 and since then has spent time with the USA program, earning gold and best blocker award at the 2019 Pan American cup. She played alongside her twin sister Paige, who has since retired.

Tapp had a season-ending knee injury last year, but will likely be a starter for the Mojo, a team with an exceptional setter in Nootsara Tomkom and other players with high-level international experience.

Kylie Murr

Murr only played one season with the Gophers, but she brought firepower and consistency to the 2023 team. She came to the Gophers after a fantastic four-year run at Ohio State, and was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2022.

After her season ended, she was drafted in the third round by the Las Vegas Thrill. She reads hitters well and refuses to let the ball drop — considering how many strong liberos are in the league, it'll be interesting to see how Murr stacks up in a professional setting.

Christopher Mitchell/Gopher Athletics

Sydney Hilley

The Brooklyn Park native played with the Gophers biggest rival during her collegiate career— Wisconsin. Hilley will be playing with the Omaha Supernovas.

Hilley was one of the best setters in the country while she was playing with the Badgers, and she led her team to a national championship in her super-senior year.

Hilley has since played professionally in Turkey and Puerto Rico, and it'll be exciting to see a young setter, so focused on precision, play with veterans like Dixon. She'll also be reunited with Wisconsin middle blocker Danielle Hart.

First serve is at 7 p.m. Wednesday between the Omaha Supernovas and Atlanta Vibe.