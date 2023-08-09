Long, snowy Minnesota winter saved the apple picking season from summer drought

Why Minnesota orchards expect business to really bloom this fall

Why Minnesota orchards expect business to really bloom this fall

GREENFIELD, Minn. – Our summer drought is hurting many farmers and growers. But thanks to our wet winter, there is a bright side for those who look forward to fall fruit picking.

The pear harvest is ready to be picked at Knapton's Farm and Orchard. Of the 44 years that this family-owned farm in the northwest part of the metro has existed, each year is unpredictable.

"What comes, comes," said Mel, the farm's founder. "We've had our share of bad weather."

The drought this summer is has been threatening, but has done as much damage as it could have.

"We'd be hurting if we didn't have the spring recharge that we had," said Mel.

If you recall the long winter of 2022-23 that all Minnesotans suffered through, it actually saved this year's surplus.

"What helped was the snow," said Mel.

"The moisture was a blessing," said Gabe Knapton, Mel's son.

The snow fell so early last winter that it insulated the ground.

"The ground didn't freeze under the snow. There was carrots in the garden this spring that were still good," said Gabe.

Then, the spring melt laid the groundwork for a successful growing season.

"Even up here on this hilltop where it's dry, [the apples] are doing fine," said Gabe.

The only downside to a fruitful season is when there is too much weight and branches can snap.

"We try to thin apples, and there's some that could've been thinned even more," said Mel.

The apples grew so quickly this year, they'll be ready to pick earlier than usual. Who knew such a sour winter could end up so sweet!

Knapton's Farm and Orchard does have one apple variety ready to pick right now, but the prime picking season is going to be mid-September.

You can stay up to date on what's ready for picking on their website.