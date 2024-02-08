North Star Act aims to provide protections to immigrants lacking legal status in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Legislature will begin its new session on Monday, and a bill that would make Minnesota a sanctuary state is expected to be among the top priorities.

It's call the North Star Act and it aims to protect immigrants lacking legal status.

Under the bill, law enforcement and other government agencies like school districts and public health agencies cannot ask someone about their immigration status or help in civil immigration enforcement.

The bill also prevents state and local agencies from sharing data or collaborating with U.S. officials to enforce immigration laws, but they can still do so if it's part of a criminal investigation.

State government officials would also be banned from acting as immigration enforcers.

Supporters say that would help in reducing stress in interactions with law enforcement.

DFL leaders say the bill helps promote Minnesota's dedication, appreciation and respect for immigrants and fosters an environment of inclusion and welcoming.

The bill would not impact any criminal cases where local governments are required by law to work with immigration officials.

DFL leaders are expected to discuss the bill Thursday at 10 a.m.