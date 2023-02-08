Watch CBS News
World

Minnesota nonprofits say earthquake victims need blankets, food, medicine

By Adam Duxter

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota nonprofits say earthquake victims need blankets, food, medicine
Minnesota nonprofits say earthquake victims need blankets, food, medicine 01:50

MINNEAPOLIS -- More than 11,000 people are confirmed dead following this week's earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Officials say Wednesday could be the last favorable day for rescuing any survivors from the rubble.

Meanwhile, Twin Cities groups are stepping in to help humanitarian efforts happening abroad, but they're asking for the public's help in that process.

The earthquake comes on top of years and years of war and destruction already in the region. WCCO spoke with Questscope's Roy Moussalli, who is based in Damascus and who says they're trying to help people impacted by the earthquake as well and as soon as they can.

The Minneapolis-based non-profit Alight is helping them along the way. They say the biggest needs they're seeing right now are for blankets, mattresses, food, hygiene kits, and medicine.

Alight is working to provide funding, help shelters and supply churches with resources. They say every donation makes a difference.

"It makes a huge difference. It is a difference between life and death," Moussalli said. "When you know that there's support from people, from organizations, that are caring and are loving, that have a humanitarian concern, that are concerned with keeping people alive and taking care of them, that's a huge difference."

Moussalli said right now the biggest concern is cold weather. With so many out of their homes, there are concerns about a spike in diseases.

Hear more from Moussalli and Alight on WCCO 4 News at 5.

Adam Duxter
web-adam-duxter.jpg

Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Adam loves all things Michigan, but is thrilled to now call Minnesota home.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 11:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.