Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Minnesota nonprofit 1 of 10 finalists in running for $100K grant

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

A Minnesota nonprofit is one of 10 finalists in the running for a 100-thousand dollar grant. Tuesday is the last day to vote if you want to help. 

The SEAD Project is hoping to earn more funding through the Gold Futures Challenge. It supports Asian American and Pacific Islander nonprofits that are sometimes overlooked.

SEAD provides workshops on language learning, storytelling and cultural exchanges in the community. 

Click here for more information.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 12:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.