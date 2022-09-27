Minnesota nonprofit 1 of 10 finalists in running for $100K grant
A Minnesota nonprofit is one of 10 finalists in the running for a 100-thousand dollar grant. Tuesday is the last day to vote if you want to help.
The SEAD Project is hoping to earn more funding through the Gold Futures Challenge. It supports Asian American and Pacific Islander nonprofits that are sometimes overlooked.
SEAD provides workshops on language learning, storytelling and cultural exchanges in the community.
