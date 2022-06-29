Minnesota needs your help naming new 188-mile bike trail

MINNEAPOLIS -- The state of Minnesota wants your help to name a new bike trail.

The 188-mile trail combines existing roads and trails to connect Moorhead to St. Cloud.

It takes cyclists through small towns parallel to Interstate 94.

Right now, they're calling it simply U.S. Bicycle Route 20, but they came up with five possible names based on feedback from the public last year.

Glacial Lakes Bicycle Route

Prairie Lakes Bicycle Route

MiddleSota Bicycle Route

Rivers to Prairies Bicycle Route

Towns and Fields Bicycle Route

Click here to cast your vote.