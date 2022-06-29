Minnesota needs your help naming new 188-mile bike trail
MINNEAPOLIS -- The state of Minnesota wants your help to name a new bike trail.
The 188-mile trail combines existing roads and trails to connect Moorhead to St. Cloud.
It takes cyclists through small towns parallel to Interstate 94.
Right now, they're calling it simply U.S. Bicycle Route 20, but they came up with five possible names based on feedback from the public last year.
- Glacial Lakes Bicycle Route
- Prairie Lakes Bicycle Route
- MiddleSota Bicycle Route
- Rivers to Prairies Bicycle Route
- Towns and Fields Bicycle Route
Click here to cast your vote.
