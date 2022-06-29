Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Minnesota needs your help naming new 188-mile bike trail

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The state of Minnesota wants your help to name a new bike trail.

The 188-mile trail combines existing roads and trails to connect Moorhead to St. Cloud.

It takes cyclists through small towns parallel to Interstate 94.

Right now, they're calling it simply U.S. Bicycle Route 20, but they came up with five possible names based on feedback from the public last year.

  • Glacial Lakes Bicycle Route
  • Prairie Lakes Bicycle Route
  • MiddleSota Bicycle Route
  • Rivers to Prairies Bicycle Route
  • Towns and Fields Bicycle Route

Click here to cast your vote.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 7:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.