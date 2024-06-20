Minnesota native's song picked to open WNBA games on CBS

MINNEAPOLIS — Emily Bjorke says everything she does is rooted in female empowerment.

Those roots were founded back in high school when she played in an all-girl punk band in the Twin Cities.

Bjorke graduated from Maple Grove High School in 2016 and continued to play through college at Mankato State University.

"I love writing music for me, but I love writing music that eventually goes to other people," she said.

Bjorke began composing music for Minneapolis-based company In the Groove Music and through that, had the opportunity to write the opening song for the WNBA games on CBS — something that felt right on brand for her.

"I'm going to do everything in my power to make this the most empowering sound that empowers me and hope for the best that it will do that for other people," Bjorke said.

Of all the submissions, Bjorke's was chosen.

From her Los Angeles couch back in May, she heard her music on national TV. It just so happened to be for a match of her hometown team — the Minnesota Lynx taking the New York Liberty.

"I was on top of the world. I actually said I would cut my hair off if I got it because I wanted it so bad," Bjorke said. "And my hair is up, but it's cut off. I'm a little bit intense like that."

Her work has turned her into a fan of the game, and she hopes it does the same for others.

"I just hope whoever sees it, whether you are a WNBA fan as of right now or not, or hopefully to be, that you are welcomed into the game, excited, ready to go and ready to have a changed life joining that world like I have," Bjorke said.