Minnesota native to go on skateboarding journey across Cuba to raise money for youth

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota native is hopping back on his skateboard for a new mission to help a new cause in a new country.

Last summer, we followed John Addicks O'Toole on his journey skateboarding across New Zealand to raise money to fight human trafficking in his birth country of Vietnam.

Friday, he flies to Cuba and will begin a new adventure to raise money to help youth through the nonprofit Cuba Skate.

He said he chose to help this nonprofit because it promotes good citizens through something he loves - skateboarding.

"One of the things that really drew me to them specifically is how they're trying to change the negative perceptions placed on skaters as destructive and rebellious and that's something that I'm trying to do as well and kind of show the positive side of skateboarders in the community," he said.

Cuba Skate was started by Miles Jackson in 2010.

The organization is working to build the world's first recycled skate park from plastic collected through beach cleanup events.

The nonprofit is also working to promote skating in Cuba by supplying shoes and skateboards - as well as repair workshops - especially for the country's youth.

"Skateboarding is a great way to prevent sedentary lifestyle," Jackson said. "[It] teaches a lot of valuable lessons in perseverance and commitment, thinking outside the box not letting fear get in your way. So just inherently in skateboarding, there are a lot of life lessons to be learned."

Addicks O'Toole hopes to raise at least $30,000 for Cuba Skate.

"I live and breathe and love skateboarding so that's kind of all I want to do and I want to make a difference while I do it," he said.

While the nonprofit has received millions of dollars in product donations and tools, because of the trade embargo between the United States and Cuba, it's difficult to ship the supplies over. Cuba Skate estimates spending roughly $1,000 a month in just shipping costs.

Jackson says Addicks O'Toole's efforts will go a long way.

"We've never gotten just an individual who said I want to raise this money, I want to skate, I really commend and respect him and admire the mission that he's setting out for himself," said Jackson.

The journey to skateboard across Cuba will be approximately 1,000 miles and will take Addicks O'Toole roughly 45 days to complete.

He said this trip will be much different than his journey across New Zealand not only because of the change in terrain, but also because of the heat as the average temperatures during the next couple of months are set to be in the low 90s.

To follow along with his journey and donate to his cause, click here.