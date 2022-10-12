Minnesota National Guard, Norwegian soldiers take part in cultural exchange

MINNEAPOLIS -- For the past week, a group of soldiers from Norway have been in Minnesota preparing for a soldier exchange.

This is the 50th year the Minnesota National Guard has taken part in this program. Members of the Norwegian Home Guard get a first-hand look at what they can expect when 100 of it's soldiers come to Minnesota for training.

Norwegian soldiers will use a cinder block town to learn the art of tactical training in an urban setting. Norway does not have many mass shootings, but this training will give them an edge in case it does.

"What we do teach them is how to use or weapon system," said Major Adam Stock with the Minnesota National Guard.

Medical simulation training allows state-of-the-art equipment to teach Norwegian soldiers how to save lives.

"This exchange is important because it helps build relationships with our NATO partners," said Stock.

This training is all about readiness, making sure if called on to help our European Allies, they will have had boots on the ground and know what to expect.

"They learn to cross country ski with a pack and they pull sleds and they sleep out in tent, snow caves," said Stock.

The exchange lasts for two weeks. It includes winter warfare, survival training and cultural experiences.

Experiences that has bonded allies for the past 50 years

"We have a long relationship with the program. We are celebrating 50 years, we must be doing something right," said Major Kim Horgoien with the Norwegian Home Guard.

Norweigan Home Guard soldiers, as well as members of the Youth Ready Reaction Force, will train at Camp Ribpley while Minnesota National Guard troops are training in Norway.

The exchange is expected to begin in February.