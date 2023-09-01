Minnesota National Guard authorized to help fight wildfires in Louisiana

Louisiana wildfires prompt evacuations Louisiana's growing wildfires prompt evacuations 01:40

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Troops with the Minnesota National Guard will head south next week to help battle dozens of wildfires.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that he authorized the state's national guard to provide emergency aviation support in fighting severe wildfires in Louisana.

Louisiana's largest blaze, the Tiger Island Fire in Beauregard Parish, has already burned at least 23 square miles — accounting for more acres of burned land than the state usually has in an entire year.

MORE: Louisiana's Tiger Island Fire, largest in state's history, doubles in size

Half the state of Louisiana is facing "extreme" or "exceptional" drought, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, fueling wildfires even further.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency on Aug. 14. due to record-breaking heat.

The Minnesota Nationa Guard will send a team of 10-12 service members as well as two UH60 Blackhawks to help aid with emergency aerial operations.

The guard plans to leave for Louisiana on Tuesday.