Minnesota Myth Arena Football League team folds after 2 games

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Myth proved its name a prophecy Tuesday when the nascent Arena Football League team announced its termination after just two games.

Team owner Diana Hutton said the team "has ceased operations, and all future Myth games scheduled at Target Center are now canceled" in a statement on Instagram.

"The vision of the Minnesota Myth was to build a team focused on community engagement and bringing people together to celebrate not only football but also connection and community," Hutton said. "Unfortunately, the effort was lost in the waves of negative chatter and misinformation that plagued social media, led by intentional efforts from non-supportive teams within the league and other individuals."

Refunds are available for those who have purchased tickets, Hutton said.

The AFL announced its relaunch in July 2023, with Minnesota as one of its 16 teams.

The Myth lost their inaugural game 47-12 in Nashville against the Kats. They won their home opener at Target Center against the Philadelphia Soul 47-12. They were scheduled to play the Albany Firebirds on Monday, but dropped out of the game before it was played.

The Myth were Minnesota's second AFL franchise. The first — the Fighting Pike — lasted longer than the Myth, but still folded after just one season in 1996. They played their home games at Target Center and went 4-10.

