Minnesota mom raising opioid awareness with new film

EXCELSIOR, Minn. — Opioid-related deaths have more than doubled in the last five years here in Minnesota, with fentanyl involved in 92% of cases, according to the state's latest data.

Now, a Minnesota mother is continuing her fight to raise awareness after the death of her own son from opioids with a new film.

In front of a crowd in Excelsior, of advocates, legislators and parents who've lost their own children to opioids, the new film titled "The Reality of Hope," showcases stories of those impacted directly and indirectly by opioid addiction.

The film was created with the help of a local filmmaker and paid for thanks to grants from the Minnesota Department of Human Services through the Opioid Epidemic Response Advisory Council.

Colleen Ronnei lost her son, Luke, more than eight years ago.

"Luke was a gregarious, handsome, charming young man," said Ronnei. "He died at a time when people were afraid to be talking about it."

What began with prescribed medications for Luke Ronnei after his wisdom teeth were removed, eventually became a heroin addiction. Luke Ronnei was in and out of rehab for two years, before he relapsed. He was 20 years old.

Colleen Ronnei has since launched Change the Outcome to increase opioid education in schools.

"You never really think you're going to get addicted," said Cole Hastad.

Hastad, 21, has been in recovery for two years. He now shares his story with others and has this advice: "Reach out and not bottle stuff up because that's what I did. I really thought I could do this alone. In my personal opinion, I don't think you could do this alone, especially with the new drugs that are around now."

"My message is don't give up, try not to isolate. If you're a person who is struggling, ask for some help, find that person who can support you," said Collen Ronnei.

