Minnesota man charged with hate crime for assault at Belle Plaine bar

4 things to know from Jan. 16, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man has been indicted and charged with federal hate crime offenses for allegedly assaulting a Black man outside of a bar.

According the U.S. Attorney's Office, the 35-year-old suspect used force or the threat of force to injure, intimidate and interfere with the victim because of his race.

He made his first appearance in court on Thursday.

The suspect has been charged with with one count of interference with federally protected activities and one count of hate crime.

The incident happened on or about Feb. 3, 2024 at a bar in Belle Plaine.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the suspect has also been charged with willfully causing bodily injury to the victim.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each offense and a fine of up to $250,000.