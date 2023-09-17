Minnesota Lynx fans pumped for team's return home for decisive Game 3 in WNBA playoffs

Diamond Miller is 8th Lynx rookie to have 300+ points

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Don't sleep on the Minnesota Lynx. They secured their stay in the playoffs on Sunday beating the Connecticut Sun 82-75.

Even though Game 2 was in Connecticut, loyal Lynx fans showed up at the bar The Black Hart of Saint Paul on Sunday to cheer on the team.

"My wife and I are season ticket holders with the Lynx for the last three years," said Nate Pentz, who came out to The Black Hart with his wife to watch the game.

Pentz has been loyal to the Lynx all season long, and watched this team start the season with a losing streak to now make it to the playoffs.

"It was really encouraging to see them come back and fight, and just really play together and come and back the playoffs," said Pentz.

Xenia Anderson and Odalys Mendoza sat right in front of the big screen at The Black Hart to catch every big play up close.

"We just thought it would be fun to come with some community and watch the game all together," said Anderson.

The two were a little disappointed in all the empty seats for a Minnesota team in the playoffs.

"We were honestly a little surprised that more people weren't here," said Anderson.

However, the small turnout didn't diminish their spirit, cheering on the Lynx and watching them win. They hope their next high-stakes matchup will draw more support.

"It's a really great energy when everybody shows up to cheer them on, they do the best," said Mendoza.

Now the Lynx are going to have home-court advantage in their final match-up in the best of three series against the Sun. Game 3 is Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for Game 3 are now available, starting at $24.

NOTE: The video above is from Sept. 2, 2023.