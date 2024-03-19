Minnesota Legislature considers bill to increase state's minimum wage

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A new bill that would increase Minnesota's minimum wage is making its way through the state legislature.

Lawmakers plan to release more details on it Tuesday, but the possible change is already not sitting well with some small businesses.

Minnesota's minimum wage was just adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1 to $10.85 an hour for large employers and $8.85 an hour for other state minimum wages.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, women and people of color are benefitting the most from the change, but some lawmakers believe the pay bump still isn't enough.

Now lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase the statewide minimum wage to $15 an hour on Aug. 1.

Pay will also increase annually until it reaches $20 an hour on Aug. 1 2028.

The proposal would also remove the 2.5% inflator cap that prevented the state minimum wage from matching rampant inflation in recent years.

Both Minneapolis and St. Paul already have minimum wages over $15 an hour while the federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour

Small business groups have already come out against this, saying it's untenable.

The Senate Labor Committee is going to speak on it Tuesday at 2:45 p.m.

Stick with WCCO for updates to the story.