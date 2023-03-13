Minnesota Legislature hosts "Sovereignty Day" on Monday, hears from tribal nations

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Legislature on Monday hosted "Sovereignty Day" at the Capitol.

The event is an educational one for legislators, who heard tribal history and culture from leaders of the 11 federally-recognized sovereign nations in Minnesota.

Some of the native leaders who gave presentations include Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Secretary/Treasurer Rebecca Crooks-Stratton and Tadd Johnson, the Professor Emeritus of the Department of American Indian Studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

The Minnesota Legislature first held Sovereignty Day in 2019.