Minnesota lawmakers considering free meals, period products at schools

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- At the capitol, lawmakers are weighing policies that could impact your kids in school and there's a long wishlist for Democrats in control at the capitol when it comes to education.

But with that large $17.6 billion surplus, there's a renewed effort to make meals in school free for all kids. It passed a key committee Wednesday.

A now-expired COVID-era rule allowed schools to serve meals to kids free of charge regardless of income requirements. Now, DFL lawmakers want to make it permanent, especially as the cost of food and so much more is up.

Under the plan, all students would be eligible for a free breakfast and lunch.

Supporters say it would help kids learn and is a tool to help reduce child hunger.

"What would you rather we spend our tax money on? We have a moral imperative as a society to take care of our most vulnerable community members and, sometimes, that shows up as a carton of chocolate milk, 14 baby carrots and a grilled cheese sandwich," said Mandi Jung, a seventh-grade teacher in St. Paul.

A bill is moving forward to make pads and tampons free in schools for grades 4-12.

We first told you about this story last year when a Hopkins high schooler asked lawmakers to make that change.

One survey shows one in five teens struggle to afford menstrual products.

One Republican on the education committee called the universal school meals proposal "a shotgun technique instead of a surgical approach."

She raised concerns about the ongoing price tag.

There's a state budget surplus now, but there could be a deficit later.