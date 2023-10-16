Minnesota launches $316M program to increase pay for child care providers, early educators

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A new $316 million program in Minnesota is aimed at increasing wages and benefits for the state's child care providers and early educators.

On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz announced the new program, saying it will address a "longstanding workforce crisis" that has made it tough for families to get child care.

"Minnesota's economy doesn't work without child care providers. Without the dedicated care they provide, parents can't work and children miss early learning opportunities critical to brain development," Walz said. "We are boosting the pay and benefits those providers receive to grow the workforce and reflect the critical work they do each and every day."

The application period for Great State Compensation Support Payments is open until Wednesday, Oct. 25. The first payments will go out later that week. Payments will occur monthly.

RELATED: The cost of raising a child is almost $240,000 - and that's before college

Walz says Minnesota is one of the first states to provide direct funding to support those working in child care.

Be licensed, certified, or registered

Be in good standing with the Minnesota Department of Human Services or their Tribe

Be open, operating and serving children during the funding period, and

Meet additional requirements.

Visit the program's website for more information on the support payments, eligibility and award amounts. You can also contact Child Care Aware of Minnesota at supportfunds@childcareawaremn.org or 651-290-9704.

NOTE: Video is from April 10, 2023