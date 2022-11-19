Minnesota, Iowa set to square off in Minneapolis facing bitter temperatures

MINNEAPOLIS -- A hot rivalry won't be enough to keep Gopher football fans warm against the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday during what could be the coldest game yet at Huntington Bank Stadium.

WCCO's NEXT Weather team forecasts a windy, January-like day, with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 10. It could feel sub-zero.

It's important to plan for the weather to stay safe in the bitter cold, said Dr. Jamie Hammerbeck, a physician at CentraCare Health in Sauk Centre.

University of Minnesota Athletics is encouraging fans to be prepared and will allow them to bring in blankets—including heated ones with batteries—into the stadium.

"I think probably the most common reason people get frostbite or hypothermia is they are unprepared," she said. "In Minnesota, we're used to being in the cold. We like to be outside, but a lot of times we aren't prepared for it. So [take] that time to make sure you have all the layers you need.

Hammerbeck said it's a good idea to wear at least three layers, including an outer layer that's waterproof. If you're wet and cold, that can accelerate frostbite. Drinking alcohol can also increase risk, she added. She also suggests keeping a safety kit in the car with extra layers.

Signs and symptoms of hypothermia, according to Mayo Clinc:

Shivering

Slurred speech or mumbling

Slow, shallow breathing

Weak pulse

Clumsiness or lack of coordination

Drowsiness or very low energy

Confusion or memory loss

Loss of consciousness

Bright red, cold skin (in infants)

Symptoms of frostbite:

At first, cold skin and a prickling feeling

Numbness

Skin that looks red, white, bluish-white, grayish-yellow, purplish, brown or ashen, depending on the severity of the condition and usual skin color

Hard or waxy-looking skin

Clumsiness due to joint and muscle stiffness

Blistering after rewarming, in severe cases