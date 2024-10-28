Woman, 60, who hit deer dies after being rear-ended on Interstate 94

DAYTON, Minn. — A central Minnesota woman died in a crash early Sunday morning northwest of the Twin Cities.

The 60-year-old woman had stopped her Ford Escape in the center lane of eastbound Interstate 94 near Brockton Lane after she hit a deer, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. While the Ford was stopped, a 32-year-old man driving a Mazda CX-5 rear-ended it around 5:30 a.m.

The woman, identified as Julie Kay Terwey of South Haven, Minnesota, died on the scene as a result of her injuries. She had been wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Mazda suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

Deer crashes peak in the fall months, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Between 2016 and 2020, 18 deaths were reported in crashes involving deer — 15 of which were motorcyclists.

The DPS says not swerving is important if you encounter a deer while driving a car or truck. If you hit a deer and it is blocking the road, law enforcement should be contacted.