Minnesota cannabis inspectors have seized $500,000 in illegal products, MDH says

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health says state inspectors have seized and destroyed about $500,000 worth of illegal cannabis products from retailers.

Of the 1,000 compliance checks performed by inspectors, the health department says 65% resulted in violations. Retailers can be fined up to $10,000 per violation.

There are currently 3,917 registered retailers of hemp-derived cannabinoid products in the state, ranging from grocery stores to liquor stores and supplement stores.

RELATED: Health officials warn about THC products hundreds of times over legal limit

WCCO

The health department says its Office of Medical Cannabis has six enforcement agents, with additional help from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

State law requires all THC products to be accurately labeled, listing the correct amount of cannabinoids.

Edibles can't contain more than 0.3% THC, with a maximum of 5 mg per serving and a maximum of 50 mg per package. Beverages sold in Minnesota can contain up to two servings of THC, or up to 10 mg.

The Office of Medical Cannabis will dissolve next year, and the new Office of Cannabis Management will take over the enforcement of regulations in the state.

In 2023, Minnesota became the 23rd state in the nation to legalize recreational cannabis.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Dec. 13, 2023.