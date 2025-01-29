Minnesota House Republicans unveil public safety priorities amid power struggle

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Republicans in the Minnesota House unveiled priorities for public safety Wednesday as a power struggle continues in the chamber.

State Rep. Paul Novotny, who is chair of the Public Safety Committee, was joined by other GOP members at the Capitol, discussing what they call a "comprehensive legislative proposal aimed at making Minnesota safer for all residents."

Novotny says the plan includes 13 targeted provisions aimed at equipping law enforcement with the necessary tools, holding violent offenders accountable and increasing criminal justice system transparency.

Some of the specific provisions include:

Mandatory minimum 10-year sentences for predators engaged in first-degree sex trafficking.

Predatory offender registration required for offenders engaged in criminal sexual conduct who receive a stayed sentence from the courts.

New and enhanced criminal offenses including blocking a freeway, highway, transit, or the road to and from the airport.

Increased penalty for fleeing a police officer in a reckless manner.

Increased penalties for individuals who conspire to trespass on or damage critical infrastructure such as pipelines, utility lines, and water lines.

Increased penalties for assaulting a peace officer from a gross misdemeanor to a felony.

Providing better access to the public on prosecutors' charging and dismissal decisions, and court sentencing departures.

"In addition to new tools for law enforcement and increased penalties for criminal conduct, the bill provides additional transparency to the practices of some criminal justice organizations that far too often provide a revolving door that puts criminals back onto the street without any public scrutiny," a release said.

House Democrats have not yet unveiled specific plans for public safety.

When talking about priorities, DFL House Leader Melissa Hortman told WCCO before the session was set to begin that Democrats "want to continue working on making child care, housing and health care more affordable."

Hortman said she didn't anticipate a slate of significant policies, but will instead focus on standing up programs that have passed in the last two years, including legal recreational cannabis and paid leave.

Due to the impasse in the chamber, Republicans are still unable to officially file bills.