Minnesota House passes amended jobs budget bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota House passed its amended jobs budget bill late Tuesday.

Proponents say it supports Minnesota's economy, lifts up small businesses and focuses on giving minority groups tools to succeed.

It includes a requirement that all businesses offer employees earned sick and safe time, or accrued PTO. This differs from a state-run paid family and medical leave program, which targets longer-term leave.

Paid earned safe and sick time is intended for short-term use, like taking care of a sick child, recovering from a cold or going to the doctor's office. Minnesotans would be guaranteed one hour of paid time off for every 30 hours worked, up to at least 48 hours per year.

Also tucked into the budget bill was an act creating a board to set staffing, pay and training standards for Minnesota nursing homes.

Nursing homes are facing severe staffing shortages, and the pandemic brought safety into the spotlight. Baseline standards for working hours and wages must be decided by the new board by Aug. 1 of next year.

This and the overarching jobs budget bill are headed to Gov. Tim Walz's desk.