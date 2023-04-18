Minnesota House passes $670 million environment bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Late Monday night, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed what it calls the state's largest-ever investment in natural resources and the environment by 10 votes.

The package includes $670 million in funding for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Pollution Control Agency, Minnesota Zoo, Science Museum and more.

The omnibus bill also touts the prevention of PFAS, or forever chemicals, banning their use in many products and setting water standards.

Plus, the legislation intends to reduce energy costs for lower-income Minnesotans, combat climate change and invest in protection from extreme weather events.

House Republicans argue the bill will jack up utility bills and is generally too expensive.