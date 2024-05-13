Minnesota House to debate equal rights amendment protecting gender identity, abortion rights

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota House on Monday was poised to approve an amendment enshrining equal rights in the Minnesota Constitution, including protections for abortion rights and gender identity.

After passing the House, the Equal Rights Amendment, or ERA, would need to go back to the Senate for the final OK before it would appear on the statewide ballot for voter input in 2026.

Lawmakers were still debating other bills as of Monday evening and had not yet discussed the proposal.

The amendment says that "the state shall not discriminate against any person in intent or effect on account of one or more of the following: race; color; national origin; ancestry; disability and sex," including "making and effectuating decisions about all matters relating to one's own pregnancy or decision whether to become or remain pregnant." The latter is intended to protect abortion rights and other reproductive health care.

It also has language protecting gender identity or gender expression and sexual orientation. But missing is language about "religion," which is drawing concern among some faith leaders. Others condemn language related to abortion rights.

A version of the ERA that passed the Senate last year with bipartisan support did not include the pregnancy language.

This story is developing and will be updated.