Minnesota hockey legend Henry Boucha dies: "A hockey life like few others"

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota hockey legend Henry Boucha has died at 72 years old. 

On Monday evening, the Minnesota Wild posted a tribute to social media, saying Boucha was a "hockey life like few others."

Boucha helped lead Warroad to the state finals in 1969, losing by one goal to Edina.

Boucha went on to play in the Winter Olympics, winning a silver medal in 1972. He then played in the NHL with the Detroit Red Wings and the Minnesota North Stars before an eye injury ended his career.

He later wrote a book about being one of three Native American men to play in the NHL. One of the others is his cousin, T.J. Oshie.

First published on September 19, 2023 / 7:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

