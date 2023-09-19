Minnesota hockey legend Henry Boucha dies: "A hockey life like few others"

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota hockey legend Henry Boucha has died at 72 years old.

On Monday evening, the Minnesota Wild posted a tribute to social media, saying Boucha was a "hockey life like few others."

His was a hockey life like few others in the State of Hockey. RIP to the legend of Warroad, Hockeytown USA’s own Henry Boucha ❤️ 💚 pic.twitter.com/t4EsV0uRT3 — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) September 19, 2023

Boucha helped lead Warroad to the state finals in 1969, losing by one goal to Edina.

Boucha went on to play in the Winter Olympics, winning a silver medal in 1972. He then played in the NHL with the Detroit Red Wings and the Minnesota North Stars before an eye injury ended his career.

He later wrote a book about being one of three Native American men to play in the NHL. One of the others is his cousin, T.J. Oshie.