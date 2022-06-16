Minnesota high school golf season ends in stunning fashion

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota high school golf season ended with some unique history for the boys in Class AAA.

Northfield's defending champ Nate Stevens missed a putt that would have given him the title by himself. Then Edina's Jack Wetzel did the same. For the first time since the three-class system: a three-way tie for the state title.

"They're great people," said Wetzel, a senior headed to the Gophers next year. "So I'm pretty honored to share it with them."

Owen Rexing of Rosemount birdied the last to claim a share of the title.

"I'm just a little bit in shock from not expecting to win today, he said. "I was going in like top five is cool. Just kept trucking along. Made a couple good putts and here I am," Rexing said.

"Bittersweet," said Stevens, this year's Mr. Golf. "Right now it's a little more bitter than it is sweet. But I know the sweetness will come in a little bit."

Stevens will play college golf at Notre Dame.

For the girls, it was a battle down the stretch between the McCauley sisters of Simley and Blaine's Kathryn VanArragon, who entered the day with a two-shot lead.

Defending champ Reese McCauley dropped back after a lightning delay and took third but Isabella McCauley stayed two strokes back most of the round. VanArragon held her off to win by two, the junior's second state crown, four years after she won it as a seventh grader.

"It's unbelievable. It's crazy, too, I mean, how long ago it was. I think it was four years ago that I won for the first time. I think a lot of things have changed since then so it's really exciting to be back here," said VanArragon.

Alexandria won the team title. Edina won it for the boys.

Class AA Results From Ridges At Sand Creek in Jordan:

Girls Team Champion – Lake City

Girls Individual Champion – Mallory Belka, Perham

Boys Team Champion – Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Boys Individual Champion – Sam Udovich, St. Croix Lutheran

Class A Results From Pebble Creek In Becker:

Girls Team Champion – Legacy Christian Academy

Girls Individual Champion – Emily Brandt, Legacy Christian Academy

Boys Team Champion – Fertile-Beltrami

Boys Individual Champion – Cole Witherow, New Life Academy