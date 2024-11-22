High school football fans converge at US Bank Stadium from 2024 Prep Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS — State championship football games are happening all day long at U.S. Bank Stadium Friday.

Fans from across Minnesota are watching top teams take the field, each vying for a win at the State Prep Bowl.

The first game Friday morning was the Class 1A final between two schools located well over 125 miles from the stadium: Minneota and Springfield.

This is the third straight year the schools have met in the championship game. Minneota won the first two meetings and is seeking their 10th state football title.

Fans from both schools arrived in downtown Minneapolis with plenty of signs and excitement, and with respect for all the players and coaches involved.

"The Metrodome back in the day was, that was the place to be," said Minneota fan Tim Devlaeminck. "We were excited to play there, and now we got this place and it's another great atmosphere."

"We've got some excellent coaching and so do they, and excellent athletes, no question about it," said Springfield fan Bob Sturm. "Good group of kids on both sides and it's always fun to play, it really is.

It's not just fans from these schools who made the pilgrimage. WCCO talked with a dad and his sons who drove almost 400 miles from Kittson County near the Canadian border to watch the Prep Bowl. Quite a haul, but of course, this will be an entire weekend for them.