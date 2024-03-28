Minnesota education officials report small decrease in 2023's graduation rate

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota education officials on Thursday released the class of 2023's graduation rate data, which shows a slight decrease from the previous year.

According to the Minnesota Department of Education, 83.3% of the 2023 class — 58,293 students — graduated in four years. That is a 0.3% decrease from the graduation rate observed in 2022.

Officials say the slight decrease in the total graduation rate is partially due to the 0.4% increase in the unknown rate, which tracks students "who were either incorrectly reported or were not reported as enrolled elsewhere."

In 2023, there were also 3,874 students from earlier classes who earned their diplomas.

"I am proud of the students in the Class of 2023," MDE Commissioner Willie Jett said. "Every student has a unique story, and their effort and commitment deserve celebration. I am also grateful for the hard work our educators, families, and communities invest into supporting our students."

Graduation rates for minority students

According to education officials, graduation rates for Black, Asian, Latino and English learner student groups saw a decline, but there are some positive signs.

Graduation rates declined by 1.4% for Black students (73.5%), but the rate has been trending upward over the last five years, up from 69.9% in 2019.

The graduation rate for students of two or more races also increased by 1.1% and is now sitting at 79.2%

The graduation rate for Native American students (61.3%) did not change from the previous year.

Asian and White students have the highest graduation rates at 87.2% and 88.4% respectively.