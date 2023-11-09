Gov. Walz to lead Minnesota's first-ever trade mission to Australia

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's governor will soon head Down Under to make history.

Gov. Tim Walz leaves Friday for Australia, where he will lead a delegation — including commissioners from the state's agriculture and DEED departments — for the state's first-ever trade mission with the Oceanic country.

The governor's office says the delegation will make stops in Melbourne and Sydney to discuss growing Minnesota's goods and services exports, specifically related to agriculture, clean technology, higher education and medical technology.

The trip is on the heels of Minnesota's recent appointment as one of the U.S.'s 31 Tech Hubs, a designation made by the Biden administration.

"Minnesota has a lot to offer Australia: cutting-edge technologies that are curing diseases and combating climate change, innovative research institutions, and agricultural products that are feeding the globe," Walz said.

Business and industry leaders joining Minnesota's delegation represent companies and institutions such as Delta Air Lines, the University of Minnesota, St. Cloud State University, Clean Energy Economy Minnesota and the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council.

Last year, Minnesota had $438 million in exports to Australia, and $141 million in imports, according to the governor's office.