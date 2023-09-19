Minnesota gained 4,400 jobs in August, DEED's job report shows

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development on Tuesday released its monthly jobs report, showing thousands of jobs gained in August.

According to DEED, the state gained 4,400 jobs from July to August as the labor force continued to grow for the sixth straight month.

Both Minnesota's and the nation's employment grew by 0.1% over the month. Minnesota's private sector job growth did, however, outpace the overall nation.

Minnesota's unemployment rate did increase by one-tenth of a point to 3.1% in August.

"Minnesota's job growth is likely constrained by our very tight labor market and the fact that a smaller percentage of people are not already engaged in the labor force in this state compared to the nation as a whole – so there are fewer people to draw in off the sidelines," DEED said in a release.

The national labor force participation rate — 62.8% — is nearly six percentage points lower than Minnesota's.