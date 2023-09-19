Watch CBS News
Local News

Minnesota gained 4,400 jobs in August, DEED's job report shows

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Sept. 19, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Sept. 19, 2023 01:14

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development on Tuesday released its monthly jobs report, showing thousands of jobs gained in August. 

According to DEED, the state gained 4,400 jobs from July to August as the labor force continued to grow for the sixth straight month. 

Both Minnesota's and the nation's employment grew by 0.1% over the month. Minnesota's private sector job growth did, however, outpace the overall nation. 

Minnesota's unemployment rate did increase by one-tenth of a point to 3.1% in August. 

"Minnesota's job growth is likely constrained by our very tight labor market and the fact that a smaller percentage of people are not already engaged in the labor force in this state compared to the nation as a whole – so there are fewer people to draw in off the sidelines," DEED said in a release. 

The national labor force participation rate — 62.8% — is nearly six percentage points lower than Minnesota's. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 19, 2023 / 12:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.