Minnesota FoodShare's March Campaign seeks to keep state's food shelves stocked

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — March in Minnesota is dedicated to addressing food insecurity and poverty through the Minnesota FoodShare Campaign through the Greater Minnesota Council of Churches.

The monthlong grassroots event brings together organizations, businesses, faith communities and individuals to help keep 300 food shelves across the state stocked throughout the year.

The effort comes as Minnesota continues to see the need for food shelves grow.

In 2023, Minnesotans made a record-breaking 7.5 million visits to food shelves across the state.

Due to federal cuts to SNAP funding in 2023, 235,000 Minnesota households saw food stamp benefits reduced by an average of $82 a month.

Food prices also increased in 2023 by 8.5% nationally with beef, fresh fruits, fats, oils, cereal and bakery items most impacted. Across the board food prices are now 25% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

To date, Minnesota FoodShare has distributed more than $18.5 million to participating food shelves.

One of the organizations participating in the March campaign is 360 Communities.

In addition to providing healthy food, 360 Communities also works to help resolve underlying issues surrounding food insecurity including domestic violence and homelessness.

Organizers said they can provide healthy food for 100 people for three weeks with a $360 donation. They are hoping to raise $150,000 and 150,000 pounds of food for the network's five food shelves.