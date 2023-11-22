Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff in honor of fmr. First Lady Rosalynn Carter

Tributes for Rosalynn Carter pour in from D.C. and around the country

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday ordered flags at half-staff until the weekend in honor of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

Walz says all United States and Minnesota flags will fly at half-staff at all state buildings in Minnesota until sunrise on Saturday. Any individual or organization flying flags in Minnesota is also encouraged to lower their flags.

"As a tireless humanitarian, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter embodied courage, grit, and integrity. She fought tirelessly for those values until the end of her life, setting an example we should all seek to follow," Walz said. "We're so grateful for her service to our country."

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan called Rosalynn Carter an inspiration.

"A true partner to her husband, and not just during the White House years," Flanagan said. "I'm grateful for the example she set as a First Lady not afraid to get involved in important issues, like access to mental health care, and also her deep commitment to and love for President Carter. Our country is better because of her."

Rosalynn died at the age of 96 on Sunday. The Carter Center said she died "peacefully, with family by her side" at her home in Plains, Georgia.

Born in Plains on August 18, 1927, the oldest of four children, Rosalynn Smith started dating Jimmy Carter when she was 18.

As a close confidante and trusted adviser to her husband, Rosalynn Carter played an active role in the White House and championed causes such as research into mental health. Though she grew up as a small-town girl who never planned on a public life, she understood the power of political office and its potential to change the world.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter had a partnership unlike any other known at the time for a president and first lady. Though other first ladies privately advised their husbands, the Carters' bond was deep. Rosalynn Carter was willing to speak her mind to her husband, and he valued her advice. She sat in on Cabinet meetings - a first - and took the heat for it.

