Minnesota hospitals welcome the first babies of 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota hospitals are sharing news of the state's newest residents, babies born not long after the clock struck midnight and ushered in the new year.

New parents Vang Pao Xiong and See Vang celebrated the birth of their baby boy at 3:33 a.m. at M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital. Their newest family member weighs in at 7 pounds, 1.9 ounces, and measures 20 inches long.

The boy does not yet have a name.

Baby Vang M Health Fairview

Not long after Baby Vang's birth, Oaklynn Mattison arrived into the world, measuring 21 inches long and weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

Blaine's newest resident was born at M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital at 4:56 a.m. Oaklynn joins her two other siblings, ages 4 and 2.

Oaklynn Mattison M Health Fairview

A bit later on in the morning, at 7:10 a.m., M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2025.

Baby Vincent of Little Canada joined his parents Madalyn and Jacob as the smallest member of their family, weighing in at 7 pounds, 1 ounce, and measuring 18.5 inches long.

Baby Vincent M Health Fairview

If you welcomed a new member of your family in 2025 and would like WCCO to share your good news, let us know. You can submit information and pictures by clicking here.