Film and TV industry making a comeback in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's film and television industry is in the midst of a comeback.

"We are expecting that moment to last a while we are growing, we are poised to be a major destination for film again finally," Explore Minnesota Film Deputy Director Melodie Bahan said. "We've done a lot of work to get this point and I think we're going to see some really nice payoff in the coming year."

Minnesota legislation established a film production tax credit in 2021, allocating $25 million to the industry each year until 2030.

"It's our job to help people understand what we already know: that Minnesota is the best place in the country to live and to work and do business and to make movies," Bahan said.

Since then, the credit has helped bring a number of projects to the land of 10,000 lakes. Bahan says currently there's a small indie film being shot down in southern Minnesota, one gearing up for production in Duluth and even a couple more indie films slated for the rest of the year. Those in the industry are even more excited for what's to come.

"There's many other people that live in Minnesota, believe it or not, that travel outside of Minnesota for work, because there's no work in Minnesota yet," casting director Bill Marinella said. "But there will be in 2025."

Marinella made Minneapolis and Duluth his destination for casting calls this weekend – and plans to start an S Corporation in the state next year.

"Everybody here is so welcoming," he said. "I love Minnesota. I really do."

It's not just Marinella, he sees an explosion happening in the state very soon.

"There's going to be quite a few films that might pick up a series or do partial movies or entire films here, like they did in the past, such as Grumpy Old Men," he said.

Marinella plans to come back to Minnesota for more casting calls before the end of the year.

"I just cannot wait to see what happens next," Bahan.