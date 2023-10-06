This may be the optimal weekend to savor Minnesota's fall foliage

MINNEAPOLIS — From a look at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' new fall colors map, the rest of the state has vibrant colors. And in some places, they're already peaking.

"Most of the state right now is either in that 50% to 75% color change, or 75% to 100%," said Sara Berhow with the DNR. "Because of rain and wind over the last week, a lot of the maples are past their peak. It's a good time right now to see the trees that often turn bright yellow in the fall, things like poplars and Aspens."

But that same rain and wind that quickly brought in the colors could just as easily take them away. Compared to the last two years, more trees have already changed and peaked this year.

"With weather that's predicted, we just encourage people when you see fall colors, get out and enjoy them because they may not last long," Berhow said.

MN DNR

And while the DNR doesn't predict a peak day or weekend, they do have a prediction to make.

"A lot of people will be out chasing fall colors this weekend, so just have some patience. Parking lots might be full, you might need to walk a little bit further than you really wanted to, but it's definitely worth it," she said.

Up on the North Shore, tourism groups say they welcome visitors, but encourages them to have a plan.

"There's always still some availability for people when they want to come up and see the fall colors," said Kjersti Vick with Visit Cook County. "We just encourage people to come up at those, you know, Monday through Thursday kind of timeframe. That's the best time if you're planning a last-minute trip here."

The DNR says the two biggest factors impacting the colors are the shorter days and the cooler, overnight temperatures. And there will be plenty of that this weekend.