Minnesota elects first Kenyan-born state legislator in the country

Minnesota elects first Kenyan-born Representative to the state House

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Huldah Momanyi-Hiltsley is the first Kenyan-born state legislator in the country. The Democrat is set to represent Osseo and parts of Brooklyn Park.

Momanyi-Hiltsley says her dream of becoming a U.S. citizen almost didn't happen.

"We were literally 48 hours from being deported from this country," said Momanyi-Hiltsley.

She moved to Minnesota at the age of nine — her family making the over 8,000-mile journey from Nyamira County in Kenya. But after 11 years working through the U.S. immigration system, it was a last-minute intervention by then-Senator Paul Wellstone that made the difference.

"Our case was then able to be overturned and I couldn't have imagined I would be sitting here, doing an interview, 22-plus years later as the newly elected representative for this district," said Momanyi-Hiltsley.

The district covering Brooklyn Park and Osseo in the Minnesota House holds a special place for Momanyi-Hiltsley. It's an area she considers another home after attending Cooper High School in nearby New Hope.

But the news of her election win is leading to high-profile invites in her home country.

"They have invited me to go with my family for a homecoming celebration," she said. "There's a possibility of even meeting the president of Kenya and the first lady for a state visit."

The win here in Minnesota is also generating a sense of pride or "kiburi" in Swahili for those in Kenya.

"We belive in her," said Duke Maigna Echate, who grew up with her in Kenya. "We are going to support her both spiritually and socially."

A support system that this wife and mother of two says led her own American dream.

"I sit here as a testament for what this country stands for and the freedoms," Momanyi-Hiltsley added.