MnDOT: Over 200 construction projects planned for 2024

RICHFIELD, Minn. — With winter in the rearview mirror, Minnesota's construction season is upon us. On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced more than 200 construction projects that will take place in 2024.

"It can be hectic at times getting around," Richfield driver Maurice Davis said.

Davis lives near one of the big projects in the Twin Cities Metro. Along Interstate 494 between Edina and Richfield, crews will work to repair and replace bridges, add E-Z Pass lanes, noise walls and build a pedestrian bridge.

"I walk to the store when I get a chance, but it's kind of a hassle when there are not a lot of places to cross over," Davis said.

Work will continue for another two years on the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis. On Highway 36, crews will resurface aging pavement between Roseville and Little Canada.

As drivers navigate through work zones this year, MnDOT reminds drivers to obey the posted speed limits or face a $300 fine. They said speeding and distracted driving are the main causes of work zone crashes.

"When you see those workers, slow down, move over, give them plenty of room to work," MnDOT spokesperson J.P. Gillach said.

Drivers can check out MnDOT's newly launched 2024 construction website for updates on projects.

"It can be difficult sometimes, but if it's getting stuff done for the roads, I'd feel better with the roads safer for all the drivers," Davis said.

Live road conditions can also be found on MnDOT's 511 website.